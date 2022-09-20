Gov. Evers announces $31 million for EMS services

Evers says the COVID pandemic has helped reveal major flaws in Wisconsin’s health care services.
Evers says the COVID pandemic has helped reveal major flaws in Wisconsin's health care services.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Chippewa Falls in support of Wisconsin’s EMS system.

Evers visited the Chippewa Falls Fire Station to talk about plans he announced during his 2022 State of the State Address. These plans include grants totaling more than $31 million for what he calls under resourced EMS services across Wis.

Evers says the COVID pandemic has helped reveal major flaws in Wisconsin’s health care services.

“The past two years exposed some serious concerns about our health care infrastructure and our capacity, especially in those very rural areas. So, while I’m glad to be providing these funds today, we also need to look long term at sustaining funding sources for our emergency care,” Evers said.

Evers says this money will go towards helping to revamp existing EMS services such as ambulances, as well as hiring more staff.

Additional information is available in a media release from the Office of the Governor HERE.

