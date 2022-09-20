HOME SUITE HOME ASSISTED LIVING HOME

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Forster family would like to nominate the staff of Home Suite Home for the Sunshine Award. We would like them to have this award for taking such good care of our mother Janet Forster while she stayed at the facility. They not only took care of Janet on a professional level but on a personal level. They treated her like family. We want to give a huge heartfelt thank you to the staff.

The Forster Family

