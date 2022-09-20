Homeowner finds snake in toilet

The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.(Eufaula Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (Gray News) – A resident in Alabama found a surprise in their toilet Friday.

The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.

Officers removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a “more suitable habitat,” the department said.

The snake was a harmless gray rat snake.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of...
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m....
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
Series organizers say they are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Monica Lewinsky opens The Forum at UW-Eau Claire
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22...
One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Explosion reported at Chicago building
As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember...
99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason