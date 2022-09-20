HSHS Sacred Heart, St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Volunteer Partners to hold coat and blanket drive

EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals is collecting winter coats, accessories, as well as blankets to be donated to those in need this winter.

According to a media release from the hospitals, all donations must be clean and in wearable condition, whether new or gently used. Items of all sizes, kids and adults, are needed this year.

Items needed include:

Boots

Hats, mittens, and scarves

Winter coats and snowsuits

Blankets

“Our hospital mission is to help those in need, and while we do that every day caring for patients, it’s also important to bring that mission into our communities,” Brandy Sikora, Manager of Volunteer Services at HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart hospitals, said. “This is one way our organization partners with others in the community to help those in immediate need.”

The media release says donations may be dropped off at the information desk just inside the main entrances of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 County Highway I in Chippewa Falls from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 30.

Distribution of collected items are scheduled to take place at the following times and locations:

The King’s Closet, 310 South Barstow Street, Eau Claire, Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Notre Dame School, 22 South Prairie Street, Chippewa Falls, Oct. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

