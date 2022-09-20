KATRINA KRUSCHKE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Katrina Kruschke. She is such a kind, gentle human being, and anyone can vouch for that. She is my fiancé and has been for six years now. We are getting married October 15th of this year. Katrina is the mother of two of her own and she also calls my daughter hers as well. She is a registered traveling nurse, currently in Minnesota. She has worked at St. Joseph’s hospital and many nursing homes. She has left nothing but care and comfort wherever she goes. She will do literally anything for anyone, although she doesn’t get enough recognition. She is truly amazing!

Andrew Susen

