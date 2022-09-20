L.E. Phillips Senior Center is hosting a week-long open house to celebrate National Senior Center Month

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire is hosting an open house through September 23rd to celebrate National Senior Center Month.

Anyone over the age of 50, or if you want to check activities for a loved one, is welcome to visit the senior center to try out a few classes, test out the gym, and do any other activities you might be interested in.

You can visit anytime during business hours. For more information and a schedule of activities, click here.

