Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Linda Poirier and Willow Creek Women’s Clinic the Sunshine Award. Linda Poirier and her team have taken excellent care of me for years. They treat me like a person and not just another patient. Linda has made me feel comfortable since the day we met and Linda and her team always take the time to thoroughly answer all my questions. I can’t thank Linda and her team at Willow Creek Women’s Clinic enough for the amazing care they have provided me.

Rachel Kummer

