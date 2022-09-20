KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - The 5th Annual Pig Roast Cancer Fundraiser will be held October 1 at Boo’z Bar & Grill in Knapp.

The event includes a pig roast & charcoal chicken with sides, lawn tractor pulls, silent auction, kids activities, pop up shopping, bean bag tournament, karaoke contest, date auction and live music from Steve Beguhn.

Half of the funds raised go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and half stays local for the Bo Thatcher Memorial Community Cancer Fund

