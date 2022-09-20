Pig Roast Cancer Fundraiser

A pig roast fundraiser is being held October 1 in Knapp
A pig roast fundraiser is being held October 1 in Knapp(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - The 5th Annual Pig Roast Cancer Fundraiser will be held October 1 at Boo’z Bar & Grill in Knapp.

The event includes a pig roast & charcoal chicken with sides, lawn tractor pulls, silent auction, kids activities, pop up shopping, bean bag tournament, karaoke contest, date auction and live music from Steve Beguhn.

Half of the funds raised go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and half stays local for the Bo Thatcher Memorial Community Cancer Fund

Facebook page

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of...
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m....
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
Series organizers say they are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Monica Lewinsky opens The Forum at UW-Eau Claire
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Visitation Monday, funeral services Tuesday set for Sheriff Cramer

Latest News

KATRINA KRUSCHKE
LINDA POIRIER AND WILLOW CREEK WOMEN’S CLINIC
HOME SUITE HOME ASSISTED LIVING HOME
TINA CHRISTOPHERSON