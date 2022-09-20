Prosecutor: Charges not expected for man who killed intruder

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor in southern Wisconsin says he doesn’t expect to file charges against a homeowner who killed an intruder.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley says the police investigation shows that the homeowner defended himself against attack in his own home which had been illegally entered.

“So, under those circumstances, it doesn’t appear to me that there’s any reason why there would be a criminal charge,” Graveley told the Kenosha News.

Officers responded to the neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a suspicious person who was damaging vehicles at random and attempting to enter several homes, according to Kenosha police.

Officials said the intruder reportedly forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner. Police said the homeowner fought back and the intruder was killed during the struggle.

Police have yet to release further details on the incident, including how the intruder was killed.