I would like to give the Sunshine Award to Tina Christopherson. Tina is president of the Wisconsin Foster and Adoptive Parent Association. She donates almost all her time to ensure Wisconsin foster and adoptive families get their training. She sets up conferences and is always there to support us.

Tammy Wood-Garr

