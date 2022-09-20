UWEC celebrates Constitution Day

The Menard Center for Constitutional Studies and the Pre-law Club hosts a Constitution Day celebration at UWEC.
The Menard Center for Constitutional Studies and the Pre-law Club hosts a Constitution Day celebration at UWEC.(WEAU)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A professor of law reminds students and community members that their right to free speech is as important as it was 235 years ago.

UW-Eau Claire Menards Center for Constitutional Law and the Pre-law Club hosted a Constitution Day event Monday night.

Constitution Day was recognized on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. It commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

Guest speaker, Professor of Law at New York Law School, Nadine Strossen, encouraged people to not take their constitutional rights for granted.

“If we are not aware of our rights, if we are not actively engaged through exercising our precious right to vote, for which so many people have died and are still sacrificing their freedom and risking their lives all over the world, then we aren’t going to have, we’re not going to continue to have those liberties,” Strossen said.

At the event Strossen spoke about the role of free speech in a democratic society and the impact of censorship on free speech. She said it is we the people who make our rights a reality.

