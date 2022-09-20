WANDA MARTELL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Wanda Martell, Dietary Manager at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, for the Sunshine Award. Not only is Wanda an excellent cook, but more importantly, she is a caring individual. Wanda is always willing to go way out of her way to customize meals for residents and her caring attitude always shines through. In addition, she shares her smile with everyone! I am very grateful that we have her to meet our nutrition needs and brighten our days in so many ways.

Jim Fenno

