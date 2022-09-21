50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A retail store in Eau Claire is announcing that it is going out of business.

50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding a sale before permanently closing.

In a release, owner Scott Lystrup cited inflation, the rising cost of goods and challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for going out of business.

“I will surely miss the buying trips and trying to figure out what people will love in the stores,” Lystrup said in a release.

50-50 Factory Outlet, which is located at the Town & Country Shopping Center on Highway 93 in Eau Claire, will begin holding a store-closing sales event on Sept. 28. The store is selling all merchandise, fixtures and equipment until it is all gone. A website has been set up to alert customers of any special deals as well as updates on the closing at 5050partystore.com.

“Putting smiles on my customers’ faces knowing they are going to have a fantastic party, I will sure miss,” Lystrup said in a release, “but the look of awe and amazement when a first-time customer and their kids come into the store is what I will miss the most.”

In addition to inflation and COVID, Lystrup cited declines of sales, lack of availability of product and general stress as reasons for closing the stores, according to the release. Lystrup acquired the four 50-50 Factory Outlet stores eight years ago. The stores have been in operation for over 40 years, serving the Eau Claire area.

Store hours for the going-out-of-business sale will be Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The first day of the sales event, which notes discounts of up to 50% off merchandise, will be on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

