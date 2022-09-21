Eau Claire man accused of catalytic converter theft, possession of child pornography

56-year-old Bradley Simons of Eau Claire is charged with five counts of child pornography, a charge of criminal damage to property, and a charge of removal of a major part of a vehicle.(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A catalytic converter theft led to a man being charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 27 of 2022 an officer responded to a call for a catalytic converter theft on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire. An investigation revealed a converter had been removed from a car, and a saw as well as a cell phone had been left behind. A search of the phone showed it belonged to Simons and that he had been planning the catalytic converter theft.

Officers also found what appeared to be 179 images of child pornography on the phone.

Bradley is due back in Court Nov. 3, 2022.

