Misconduct charge dismissed against Flambeau school administrator

Charges of misconduct in office and disorderly conduct against Erica Schley were dropped.
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.
The Flambeau School District building in Rusk County, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges have been dismissed against Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley, according to online court records Thursday.

Schley was charged with misconduct in office and disorderly conduct in 2021 in Rusk County Circuit Court.

Charges of misconduct against former Flambeau Board of Education president Julie Hauser, who is now the clerk, were dismissed in August. A charge of disorderly conduct against Schley’s husband, Jeffrey, is still an open case, but according to online court records, prosecutors are working to settle the case in a status conference on Oct. 17.

The charges against all three stem back to a January 2021 incident in which Jeffrey Schley allegedly tried to get a physical education teacher to change his daughter’s grade. He emailed the teacher, copying his wife on what the teacher believed was harassing emails. The teacher took the emails to the principal. The emails were sent to the school board, and a board member then requested a special meeting to deal with the situation, according to the criminal complaint.

Under state law, once a board member submits a formal meeting request in writing to the board president or clerk, it must happen. The law does not give a required timetable to hold the meeting. It does require all board members be notified of the meeting at least 24 hours before it takes place.

According to court documents, the probable cause statement showed emails from Hauser to the board member who requested the meeting saying she never received a formal request. Another email in the probable cause statement shows that board member emailing Hauser requesting the special meeting. The probable cause statement also shows the board member tried unsuccessfully to put the item on a regularly-scheduled board meeting’s agenda. As school board president, Hauser is accused of not taking action despite state law requiring it.

Online court records show that on Sept. 21, during a preliminary hearing, Rusk County DA Ellen Anderson said that the State of Wisconsin filed a motion to dismiss the case, which was granted. The hearing lasted two minutes, according to online court records. The charges were previously dismissed and re-filed, according to online court records.

