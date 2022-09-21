National Potato Month recipes

By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares recipes for baked potatoes during National Baked Potato Month.

Taco Baked Potato

INGREDIENTS

1 russet potato

4 oz ground beef

1 Tbsp taco seasoning

1 Tbsp shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup tortilla chips

1 Tbsp Pico de Gallo prepared

1 oz avocado sliced

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 450°F.

Spray or rub your potatoes in olive oil.

Poke potatoes with a fork all over to help with even cooking.

Bake the potatoes for 60 minutes.

While the potatoes are baking, cook the ground beef in a pan with the taco seasoning for 10 minutes on medium heat.

After 60 minutes, pull the potatoes from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes.

After cooling the potatoes, cut them open lengthwise.

Top the potato with the cooked taco ground beef, Pico de Gallo, tortilla chips, and avocado.

Add salt to taste if desired.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2022.
Funeral for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer held Tuesday
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Series organizers say they are pleased to welcome Monica Lewinsky at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Monica Lewinsky opens The Forum at UW-Eau Claire

Latest News

Phoenix Rising Stables
Phoenix Rising Stables Fun Show (9/21/22)
Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation is holding a FUN Show October 1
Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation FUN Show
Pig Roast Cancer Fundraiser
Pig Roast Cancer Fundraiser (9/20/22)
A pig roast fundraiser is being held October 1 in Knapp
Pig Roast Cancer Fundraiser