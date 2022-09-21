Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation FUN Show

By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation is holding a fundraiser FUN Show, October 1 at the stables at 2122 N 130th Avenue, Fall Creek.

The event features riding events and costs $15 entry fee per horse/rider combo.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. with the show starting at noon.

There will be food, raffles, door prizes, silent auction, a rescue meet & greet and more.

