Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation FUN Show
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Phoenix Rising Rescue & Rehabilitation is holding a fundraiser FUN Show, October 1 at the stables at 2122 N 130th Avenue, Fall Creek.
The event features riding events and costs $15 entry fee per horse/rider combo.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. with the show starting at noon.
There will be food, raffles, door prizes, silent auction, a rescue meet & greet and more.
