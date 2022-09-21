Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a "significant collection” of child porn while searching his home.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing several charges after authorities reportedly found a significant collection of child porn.

KOLD reports 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan was indicted on Sept. 14 by a Pinal County Grand Jury on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sunday, authorities said Harrigan was arrested at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Casa Grande Police Department said it previously served a search warrant at Harrigan’s home stemming from a theft investigation.

Once investigators entered the home, they found children’s clothing, sex toys and a child sex doll, according to authorities. The police department said it also seized guns, drugs and electronic devices from the home.

During a forensic analysis of Harrigan’s devices, police said they found approximately 151,500 images and videos portraying child sexual abuse.

Harrigan is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court hearing currently scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business
56-year-old Bradley Simons of Eau Claire is charged with five counts of child pornography, a...
Eau Claire man accused of catalytic converter theft, possession of child pornography
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close

Latest News

Fetuses smile for carrots but grimace over kale, a new study suggests
Fetuses smile for carrots, grimace for kale, study says
Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with...
Mother, boyfriend charged after severely bruised baby dies, sheriff says
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search