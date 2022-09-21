SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 20th

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Conference play for prep volleyball is in full swing, with Stanley-Boyd facing McDonell and Fall Creek traveling to Bloomer.

Plus, Big Rivers boys prep soccer action as Menomonie takes on Eau Claire Memorial.

Also, UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer looks to stay undefeated as they travel to Ripon, while the women’s team looks to go above .500 with a trip to St. Catherine.

In Cadott, Whispering Pines golf course hosts a large-scale prep cross-country meet.

Finally, Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball coach Chad Brieske is honored by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

