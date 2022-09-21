UW-Eau Claire celebrates Latinx Heritage Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Students and faculty at UW-Eau Claire celebrated Latinx Heritage Month by hosting a Fiesta.

The month-long celebration from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 gives recognition to Hispanic culture and its tradition. Tuesday’s event was held along the Chippewa River on lower campus with music and food.

Organizers say the celebration is a way to honor their culture and history as well as an opportunity educate students on campus and community members.

“It’s very important to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month because it is necessary that we recognize and celebrate all the different identities that contribute to this month, especially as students bringing others awareness of what our identity is and celebrating that culture,” Joanelle Sanchez Guevara, UWEC President of Latinx Student Association, said.

Next week, the Latinx Student Association is hosting a game night followed by a movie night the following week.

