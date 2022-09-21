Volume One’s Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week ends on September 25th

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Volume One’s Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week returned this year. The 10-day event started on September 16th and runs through September 25th.

Almost 30 locations are participating in this year’s restaurant week and are offering special menu items.

Connell’s Supper Club in both Fall Creek and Chippewa Falls are participating locations. The menu special you can find at Connell’s is a meal for one person for $40 which includes an appetizer, entrée, two sides, and dessert.

At each participating location, you can pick up a Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week Passport. If you check off 10 different locations on the passport, you’ll be entered to win prizes. The grand prize is a trip for two to Iberostar Quetzal, near Cancun.

If you check 5 unique restaurants off your passport, you’ll be eligible to win restaurant gift cards.

If the 10-day window is too short to make your rounds, you have until November 16th to fill out your restaurant passport. When you’re ready to turn it in, you can mail it in or drop it off at the Local Store/Volume One Office on Dewey Street.

For more information on Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week

