Winona County COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Clinic

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) -Winona County Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccination Clinic.

According to a media release from Winona County Health & Human Services, the Clinic is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. located at East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona, MN 55987. You can register online here.

The vaccines available on this Clinic include:

Pfizer: 12 and older, Bivalent booster

Moderna: 18 and older, Bivalent booster

Winona County Health & Human Services says in their media release if you need a ride to and from a Clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 (#3). Their VAX VAN is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free. People who find it difficult to travel to the clinic may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

