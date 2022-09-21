WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business
56-year-old Bradley Simons of Eau Claire is charged with five counts of child pornography, a...
Eau Claire man accused of catalytic converter theft, possession of child pornography
Law enforcement officers from across the state came to pay their respect to Sheriff Ron Cramer.
Coworkers and friends of Sheriff Ron Cramer reflect on his life

Latest News

In this image made from a video, a rescuer pours water on one of stranded whales on Ocean...
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded in Australia
A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says
The fight reportedly broke out after the suspect didn't say “thank you” to a man who held the...
VIDEO: Man fatally stabbed in fight over saying 'thank you'
The suspect allegedly shot and killed the father then stole his car with the 2-year-old still...
Suspect charged in deaths of father, 2-year-old son in Houston
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen