1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a pick-up truck driven by a 20-year-old man from Woodville, Wis. was traveling westbound on Highway 29 near Park Drive where he lost control of his vehicle during a rainstorm. The man drove left of center entering the eastbound lane and hit a car driven by a 24-year-old from Hammond, Wis.

The 20-year-old man driving the pick-up truck was taken from the scene by Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, Wis. with “undetermined injuries.”

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was the Spring Valley Fire Department and Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service.

