1 person hurt in Vernon County rollover crash Wednesday

TOWN OF UNION (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a rollover crash Wednesday evening in rural Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that a 21-year-old man from Hillsboro was hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

According to the release, deputies responded to a call about a crash on Highway 82 near County Highway V in the Town of Union west of Hillsboro at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. A passerby reported a man trapped in the vehicle. The Hillsboro Fire Department was able to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro by ambulance. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

La Farge Ambulance and the Hillsboro Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the crash, which is under investigation.

