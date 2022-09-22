13th annual “Fore the Kids” Golf Scramble

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wild Ridge Golf Course hosted its “Fore the Kids” Golf Scramble Thursday.

This is the 13th year of the fundraiser, formerly known as the Eau Claire Area School District Border Battle. Organizers are expecting to raise more than $15,000 dollars this year. All proceeds from the fundraiser help support the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation’s Homeless Children and Youth Fund, and other programs helping drug-endangered children in need.

Organizers say these funds will impact thousands of kids across the community.

“Having the money to provide activities and programs for kids really gives enhancement to their life. Sometimes those kids, that’s their only option is to be a part of these different programs and to see a bigger part of the world and get more experiences. So for us to be able to provide that funding to those programs, first hand those kids, it changes their life sometimes,” Dani Graham, Fore the Kids Coordinator, said.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher emceed and played in Thursday’s event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business
56-year-old Bradley Simons of Eau Claire is charged with five counts of child pornography, a...
Eau Claire man accused of catalytic converter theft, possession of child pornography
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close

Latest News

13th Annual "Fore the Kids" Golf Scramble
13th Annual "Fore the Kids" Golf Scramble
Jonah Asks Mayo Clinic Health System to Save Apartments
Jonah Asks Mayo Clinic Health System to Save Apartments
Walmart Awards Grant to Veteran Support Group
Walmart Awards Grant to Veteran Support Group
River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival
River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival