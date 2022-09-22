13th annual “Fore the Kids” Golf Scramble

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wild Ridge Golf Course hosted its “Fore the Kids” Golf Scramble Thursday.

This is the 13th year of the fundraiser, formerly known as the Eau Claire Area School District Border Battle. Organizers are expecting to raise more than $15,000 dollars this year. All proceeds from the fundraiser help support the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation’s Homeless Children and Youth Fund, and other programs helping drug-endangered children in need.

Organizers say these funds will impact thousands of kids across the community.

“Having the money to provide activities and programs for kids really gives enhancement to their life. Sometimes those kids, that’s their only option is to be a part of these different programs and to see a bigger part of the world and get more experiences. So for us to be able to provide that funding to those programs, first hand those kids, it changes their life sometimes,” Dani Graham, Fore the Kids Coordinator, said.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher emceed and played in Thursday’s event.

