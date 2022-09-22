Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl from Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday afternoon for a missing 17-year-old girl from Madison.

Laniyah Hampton was reported missing by her mother to Madison Police Department early Thursday morning. Investigators believe that Hampton may be at risk of being harmed following a phone call Hampton made to her mother.

She is considered missing and endangered, the alert noted. Hampton was last known to be in Dane County.

Hampton is described as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Police said they believe Hampton may be with 36-year-old Paul Williams III, who has a warrant out for his arrest. He is known to visit Beloit and Janesville. The alert noted that he has been known to drive a 2019 silver or black Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin plate AMP7217.

Paul Williams III (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

The alert described him is being 6′6″, weighing 244 pounds, with black braided hair and possibly having a beard. He has sleeves of tattoos on both arms, officials noted.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hampton or Williams is asked to contact Dane County Dispatch at 608-255-2345.

