Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl from Madison

Laniyah R. Hampton
Laniyah R. Hampton(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday afternoon for a missing 17-year-old girl from Madison.

Laniyah Hampton was reported missing by her mother to Madison Police Department early Thursday morning. Investigators believe that Hampton may be at risk of being harmed following a phone call Hampton made to her mother.

She is considered missing and endangered, the alert noted. Hampton was last known to be in Dane County.

Hampton is described as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Police said they believe Hampton may be with 36-year-old Paul Williams III, who has a warrant out for his arrest. He is known to visit Beloit and Janesville. The alert noted that he has been known to drive a 2019 silver or black Chevy Malibu with Wisconsin plate AMP7217.

Paul Williams III
Paul Williams III(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

The alert described him is being 6′6″, weighing 244 pounds, with black braided hair and possibly having a beard. He has sleeves of tattoos on both arms, officials noted.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hampton or Williams is asked to contact Dane County Dispatch at 608-255-2345.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business
56-year-old Bradley Simons of Eau Claire is charged with five counts of child pornography, a...
Eau Claire man accused of catalytic converter theft, possession of child pornography
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close

Latest News

New area code coming to southwest, southcentral Wisconsin
A 21-year-old Hillsboro man was taken to the hospital following the single-vehicle crash.
1 person hurt in Vernon County rollover crash Wednesday
Richard A. Johnson
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County
The annual festival celebrates giant pumpkin growes
Annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival slated for September 24th