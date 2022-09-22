Annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival slated for September 24th

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival is set to kick off Saturday, September 24th in Altoona.

Weigh-off’s for giant pumpkins, vegetables, and fruits will take place throughout the festival between 7 am and 2 pm.

The Great Pumpkin 5k run/walk for those 9 and older begins at 9 am with registration and packet pick-up at 8:30 am. The Lil Pumpkin 1/4 mile run for kids ages 5-8 begins at 10:15 am and the Tiny Tot 75 Yard Pumpkin Trot starts at 10:30 am for kiddos ages 1-4.

There will also be a pumpkin dessert contest, a rubber ducky race, and pumpkin decorating for children.

To wrap up of day filled with thousand-pound pumpkins, there will be a candy-filled Ginormous Pumpkin Drop at 3 pm near the River Prairie Pavilion.

For more information, click here.

