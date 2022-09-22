Man accused of trying to sexually assault jogging woman

Authorities say the suspect came up from behind the jogging victim, tackled her and tried to sexually assault her. (WESH, SEMINOLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) - A 19-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he attacked and tried to sexually assault a woman jogging on a Florida trail.

William Stamper, 19, was booked into the Seminole County jail Wednesday morning on charges of attempted sexual battery. He was arrested in the middle of the night, just hours after the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released video and pictures of a suspect in an attack on a female jogger.

Authorities believe the suspect attacked a 22-year-old woman who was jogging around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Wekiva Trail. He allegedly came up from behind the victim, tackled her and tried to sexually assault her, even biting her on the back.

The victim was able to resist, and her attacker ran away when neighbors came out to help.

“Good Samaritans… living in their house that quite literally, probably saved her from a much more damaging situation. These neighbors are truly acting in a heroic way,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

Stamper was arrested after deputies went door-to-door looking for information and video in the Wekiva neighborhood. He’s being held with no bond.

