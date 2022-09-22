New area code coming to southwest, southcentral Wisconsin

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has announced the creation of a new, area code to overlay the area in which the ‘608′ area code is now in service.

The 608 area code is expected to run out of assignable prefixes in the first quarter of 2024. The new 353 area code will be used to provide telephone numbers to new customers. The new 353 area code will be in service by late 2023.

Anyone currently assigned the 608 area code will continue to dial and receive calls without change.

An area code overlay adds a second area code to the geographic region served by the existing area code. Therefore, multiple area codes co-exist within the same geographic region. Once the 608 area code runs out of assignable prefixes, new customers in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin may be assigned telephone numbers in the new 353 area code. 

Customers will continue to dial the three-digit area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 608 and 353 area codes. The price of a call will not change due to the overlay. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, 811, and 988, the new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business
56-year-old Bradley Simons of Eau Claire is charged with five counts of child pornography, a...
Eau Claire man accused of catalytic converter theft, possession of child pornography
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for Laniyah R. Hampton (left). She is believed Paul Williams III...
Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl from Madison
A 21-year-old Hillsboro man was taken to the hospital following the single-vehicle crash.
1 person hurt in Vernon County rollover crash Wednesday
Richard A. Johnson
Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County
The annual festival celebrates giant pumpkin growes
Annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival slated for September 24th