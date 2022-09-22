Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Sept. 27 to live in Eau Claire County.

69-year-old Richard Johnson will live on the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire beginning Sept. 27, according to the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Johnson’s release from prison includes extended supervision for five years through 2027. As a condition of his release, Johnson must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children or be employed anywhere that has expected or regular contact with children. He is also not allowed to contact his victim or her family.

Johnson pleaded not guilty and was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, child enticement and manufacturing or delivering THC in 2018. Johnson was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for the sexual assault and child enticement convictions, concurrent with one another, and two years of probation for the drug charge. He was found not guilty of one charge of manufacturing or delivering cocaine, according to online court records.

