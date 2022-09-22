Thousands win money in South Carolina lottery using series of identical numbers

There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3...
There were 33,000 winning tickets from Pick 3 drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.(Gray)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Thousands of lottery players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

WHNS reports 0-0-0 was drawn on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 1-1-1 was the sequence on Sept. 13, and 2-2-2 on Sept. 6.

Lottery officials said there were more than 33,000 winning tickets from these drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.

Lottery officials said that stretch of drawings was “unprecedented,” with the triple number combinations being some of the most chosen by players.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, Pick 3 winners can claim their prizes up to 180 days after the drawing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old James Tyler was arrested for OWI-4th after allegedly ramming a Lake Hallie Police...
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
AERIALS: Barricade, house fire in Oak Forest, Ill.
In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine