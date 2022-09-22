UW-La Crosse sets record for first-year students

According to a media release from UW-La Crosse first-year enrollment stood at 2,308 on the 10th...
According to a media release from UW-La Crosse first-year enrollment stood at 2,308 on the 10th day of the fall semester, surpassing the previous record of 2,207, set last year. UW-La Crosse notes overall enrollment held steady, dropping slightly from 10,314 students to 10,302 students.(COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-LA CROSSE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is announcing for the second consecutive year they have welcomed the largest first-year class in school history.

According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, first-year enrollment stood at 2,308 on the 10th day of the fall semester, surpassing the previous record of 2,207, set last year. UW-La Crosse notes in their media release overall enrollment held steady, dropping slightly from 10,314 students to 10,302 students.

“The common themes I hear from new students and families are our academic reputation - faculty, staff and students-and their desire to be a part of that,” Corey Sjoquist, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Admissions & Recruitment, said. “We have a beautiful campus with great facilities. And we’re fortunate to be located in La Crosse, which is an amazing place to live and unlike anywhere else in Wisconsin.”

Additional information can be found on the UW-La Crosse website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding...
50-50 Factory Outlet announces it is going out of business
56-year-old Bradley Simons of Eau Claire is charged with five counts of child pornography, a...
Eau Claire man accused of catalytic converter theft, possession of child pornography
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close

Latest News

Wagner Tails
Wagner Tails (9/22/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/22/22)
The VFW-Warfighter Advance is a free program for veterans and airfare is included, supported by...
Walmart awards grant to veteran support group
A prosecutor has charged a Wisconsin Department of Justice agent with reckless endangerment in...
Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man