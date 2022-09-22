UW-La Crosse sets record for first-year students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is announcing for the second consecutive year they have welcomed the largest first-year class in school history.

According to a media release from UW-La Crosse, first-year enrollment stood at 2,308 on the 10th day of the fall semester, surpassing the previous record of 2,207, set last year. UW-La Crosse notes in their media release overall enrollment held steady, dropping slightly from 10,314 students to 10,302 students.

“The common themes I hear from new students and families are our academic reputation - faculty, staff and students-and their desire to be a part of that,” Corey Sjoquist, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Admissions & Recruitment, said. “We have a beautiful campus with great facilities. And we’re fortunate to be located in La Crosse, which is an amazing place to live and unlike anywhere else in Wisconsin.”

Additional information can be found on the UW-La Crosse website here.

