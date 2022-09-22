WAGNER TAILS: Boots and Nikita

EAU CLAIRE AND CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - You won’t find many kinder or more affectionate dogs than this one, according to staff members at Bob’s House for Dogs.

Boots is a 10-year-old terrier mix. He is blind, but Bob’s House staff say he has no trouble learning new environments and getting around. However, he needs a home without stairs or a home where stairs can be blocked off since he can’t see them.

Did I mention Boots is a super sweet dog? Nikki at Bob’s House says she would trust him with her baby, if she had one! Boots is diabetic, but this easy going guy does great getting his shots.

Let’s find this gentle gem a happy home. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This beautiful girl gets along with everyone she meets. If you have a cat or a goat... she gets along with them too.

Nikita is a two year-old husky mix available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society after arriving from an overcrowded shelter in Texas.

She loves squeaky toys and playing fetch. Nikita recently took a visit to a nursing home where she loved everybody. CCHS staff members describe her as an all around good girl with lots of love to share. Click HERE to fill out the adoption application.

