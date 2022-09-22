Walmart awards grant to veteran support group

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterans are getting help from an area business to support them in their recovery from post traumatic stress disorder.

Thursday the Eau Claire Walmart awarded a $2,500 dollar community grant to the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee.

The Program is a week long retreat in Maryland for veterans from across the country, which teaches them how to live with post traumatic stress.

“Most veterans know someone who has taken their life. And so we’re ringing the bell for each person that we know that has taken their life. My best friend that I grew up with was a Vietnam veteran. He took his life ten years after he came back. And it’s one of the reasons why I’m involved in Warfighter Advance. I wanted to do something to, you know, stop other people from doing this. There’s a better way,” Jim Crigler, Warfighter Advance Board Chair, said.

The VFW-Warfighter Advance is a free program for veterans and airfare is included, supported by donations. The VFW says follow-up treatment is provided, as needed, for life

For more information on the Program, you can visit the Program’s website.

