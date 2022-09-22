YMCA Membership-For-All program

The YMCA offers financial assistance for those who can't afford a membership
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley offers ways for people to afford a YMCA membership.

The Membership-for-all program offers assistance for those who need help to join the YMCA. Thousands of people receive sponsored memberships to the YMCA because they cannot afford a membership. The community supports this program through an annual campaign.

Chippewa Falls YMCA (715) 723-2201

Eau Claire YMCA (715) 836-8460

YMCA website

