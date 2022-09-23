Clean N’ Classy offering free car washes to police, emergency and hospital workers this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This weekend, free car washes are being offered to all police, emergency and hospital workers.

A social post from Clean N’ Classy car wash via their Facebook Page says they will be offering free washes to all law enforcement, first responders and hospital workers at both its Clairemont and Brackett Avenue locations in Eau Claire. The free wash includes even the most expensive option.

To qualify, just let a worker in the toll booth know before you go through the wash that you are a first responder or work in health care. The car wash locations are open 7:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

