Clean N’ Classy offering free car washes to police, emergency and hospital workers this weekend

A social post from Clean N’ Classy car wash via their Facebook Page says they will be offering...
A social post from Clean N’ Classy car wash via their Facebook Page says they will be offering free washes to all law enforcement, first responders and hospital workers at both its Clairemont and Brackett Avenue locations in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This weekend, free car washes are being offered to all police, emergency and hospital workers.

A social post from Clean N’ Classy car wash via their Facebook Page says they will be offering free washes to all law enforcement, first responders and hospital workers at both its Clairemont and Brackett Avenue locations in Eau Claire. The free wash includes even the most expensive option.

To qualify, just let a worker in the toll booth know before you go through the wash that you are a first responder or work in health care. The car wash locations are open 7:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old James Tyler was arrested for OWI-4th after allegedly ramming a Lake Hallie Police...
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

"We want to take that worry away that they can come home and have food on the table."
Feed My People Food Bank: Hunger Action Day
A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the...
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (9/23/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (9/23/22)