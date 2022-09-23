Feed My People Food Bank: Hunger Action Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Feed My People Food Bank is joining Feeding America to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity.

Friday, September 23rd is Hunger Action Day and Feed My People organized a special pack-a-thon at the food bank hoping to rush much needed food to families in need. Volunteers were packing cereal and oatmeal for immediate distribution to FMP’s local hunger relief partners including backpack programs for kids, school pantries, seniors and mobile grocery distributions.

Communications Specialist Susie Haugley says because of the elevated cost of living, the impact is devastating for those struggling to feed their families.

“No one should have to make that difficult choice between do I pay for groceries this month, do I pay that health care bill. It’s all about food is urgent, it’s needed and especially for our kids that are facing that food insecurity we want to take that worry away that they can come home and have food on the table. That’s what we’re all about,” says Haugley.

Feed My People Food Bank helps supply food to 65,000 people in 14 counties located in Western Wisconsin annually. If you would like to donate or volunteer, click on Hunger Action Day for more information.

