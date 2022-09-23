Instant karma? Thief slams into parked trailer during getaway, homeowner says

A Texas homeowner said her home was hit by thieves this week but one of them was injured while trying to get away. (Source: KCBD)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A homeowner in Texas says her home was hit by thieves twice in 48 hours, but one of them was injured while trying to get away.

KCBD reports that Nichole Shipman first spotted a man headed towards the back of her home on Wednesday while she was sitting in her car in the driveway.

She said he rode his bicycle past her towards a bike and an air pump she had on her property.

“I got out of my car and said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ He said, ‘Sorry ma’am, I am just trying to pump my tire,’” Shipman said.

The man reportedly took off on his bicycle but then slammed into a trailer that was parked on the side of the street.

“It was the biggest boom I’ve ever heard,” Shipman said.

The homeowner said she immediately called the police.

However, Shipman said her bicycle and air pump were gone later that evening.

And on Thursday, her security cameras captured the same man back at her house. This time, he was not alone, as Shipman said her security camera video showed two men in her backyard.

“They were looking through windows and trying to get through the back door. Then, they tried our back window, but my dog, Freya, scared them off,” Shipman said.

The Lubbock resident said the men left but stole an axe from her backyard.

“That makes me think they have a weapon they could be trying to use. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. It’s frightening,” Shipman said.

Lubbock police said no immediate arrests have been made in the case, and if anyone has further information, to contact them at 806-775-2865.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old James Tyler was arrested for OWI-4th after allegedly ramming a Lake Hallie Police...
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close
A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the...
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour
Pharmacies and medical providers across western Wisconsin are already offering this year’s flu...
Doctors say now is time to get flu shot
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona judge: State can enforce near-total abortion ban