Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack

A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a...
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week. Darrell Brooks Jr.’s public defender, Jeremy Perri, filed a motion in Waukesha County Circuit Court Thursday requesting that he and assistant public defender Anna Kees be taken off the case because Brooks wants to represent himself. A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for Tuesday. If granted it might have an impact on the Oct. 3 start date for Brooks’ trial on six homicide counts and about 70 other charges.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

