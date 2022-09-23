Michels: Would sign abortion ban with rape/incest exceptions

TIM MICHELS
TIM MICHELS(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Tim Michels says he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor. That’s a shift from his earlier statement that the state’s 1849 ban - with an exception only for the life of the mother - was “an exact mirror” of his position. Currently, an 1849 law bans all abortion procedures in Wisconsin, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of people in Wisconsin support abortion rights. A spokeswoman for Evers’ campaign says she doubts that Michels’ views have changed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

53-year-old James Tyler was arrested for OWI-4th after allegedly ramming a Lake Hallie Police...
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

A social post from Clean N’ Classy car wash via their Facebook Page says they will be offering...
Clean N’ Classy offering free car washes to police, emergency and hospital workers this weekend
"We want to take that worry away that they can come home and have food on the table."
Feed My People Food Bank: Hunger Action Day
A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the...
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (9/23/22)