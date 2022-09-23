Prevea Health encourages flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, appointments available

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
Wisconsin (WEAU) -Prevea Health is encouraging flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a media release form Prevea Health, Prevea Health encourages all eligible community members to receive a flu shot and remain up to date on all COVID-19 vaccinations, including the updated booster vaccinations recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Vaccination is the most important tool we have in preventing the spread of these highly infectious diseases, " Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health, said. “Getting your flu shot and remaining up to date on all your recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are some of the most important steps you can take this fall and winter for your health, the health of your loved ones and the health of your communities.”

Prevea Health in their media release says appointments for flu vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at select Prevea Health locations across Wis. including in the Greater Green Bay, Lakeshore, Northern and Western Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley communities. Prevea Health says appointments can be scheduled by calling (888) 277-3832 or through the MyPrevea patient portal at myprevea.com or the MyPrevea app.

