Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and...
Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.(MGN Online)
By WCCO staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCCO) - Getting to your destination is said to be half the fun, but some U.S. airport travelers don’t feel that way.

The J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveals overall satisfaction has fallen 25 points on a thousand-point scale compared to data from the year before.

This comes as air travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Among the best-ranked major airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International, San Francisco International and John F. Kennedy International.

The worst airport, according to the survey, is Newark Liberty International.

Others on the bottom of the list include Chicago O’Hare International and Boston Logan International.

The findings were based on information from August 2021 through July of this year.

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old James Tyler was arrested for OWI-4th after allegedly ramming a Lake Hallie Police...
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
The Eau Claire Academy sign in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Eau Claire Academy to close
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Man admits to killing 18-year-old after political dispute, court docs allege
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

Latest News

In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
This photo provided by Will Sideri shows a 700-year-old manuscript that was used in the...
Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
The trail camera is operated by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in the area.
Incredible sighting of moose mom, twin calves captured at Voyageurs National Park