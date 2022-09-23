Wisconsin man gets 25 years in prison for arson, child porn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a North Fond du Lac man accused of setting multiple fires and storing child pornography on his phone to 25 years in prison. Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Tricia Walker sentenced 45-year-old Michael Miller on Friday on two counts of arson, five counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property. Every count is a felony. Miller pleaded no contest to the charges in June. District Attorney Eric Toney dropped more than a dozen other charges against Miller as part of a plea deal.

