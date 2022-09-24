Armored truck driver shoots, kills alleged robber in shootout, authorities say

Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck. (Source: KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) - California authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle that left a person dead.

On Friday, an Oakland city official said a driver of a Brinks truck killed the alleged robber during the heist.

Authorities said two others, a guard and a bystander, were also injured in the incident that turned into a shootout.

According to officials, their investigation remains ongoing, along with finding others who were also involved in the crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Search for suspect in Rice Lake robbery
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
The trail camera is operated by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in the area.
Incredible sighting of moose mom, twin calves captured at Voyageurs National Park

Latest News

New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing...
Police: 85-year-old man robbed in New York
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck.
1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck
FILE - Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in "One Flew Over...
Oscar-winning ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ actor Louise Fletcher dies