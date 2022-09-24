Cards’ Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has hit his 700th career homer, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. Pujols connected his second home run of the game, a three-run drive against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the fourth inning. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion, the same location homer No. 699 - a two-run shot - landed in the third inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney. Pujols has driven in all five of the Cardinals runs and they lead the Dodgers 5-0.

