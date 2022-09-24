Hundreds attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at UW Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in the Chippewa Valley came together in hopes of one day finding a cure for a disease that impacts millions.

Over 400 people gathered at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire campus Saturday morning for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

WEAU Sports Director Justus Clevland was there to help kick off the event.

Participants held pinwheels in shape of flowers, all of which varied in colors. Each color representing how Alzheimer’s has impacted someone.

“I think it really means a lot to the community, especially those who know firsthand how devastating Alzheimer’s and dementia can be for those living with it. Their family members and their caregivers,” said Rachel Bachhuber, a manager of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. “So I think the community loves seeing, you know, the community get together and rallying around our mission to one day find a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

She says the money being raised will go towards helping those who are currently living with Alzheimer’s and their families.

“The money goes to providing free care and support to local families that are impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as excelling advocacy and research efforts,” said Buchhuber.

She says as of Saturday morning the goal of $95,000 has been surpassed.

You can go here if you want to donate or even help out with future events.

