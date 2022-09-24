Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The F-16, also known as “Fighting Falcon"
F-16s made their final flyover at Lambeau Field
Search for suspect in Rice Lake robbery
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
The trail camera is operated by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in the area.
Incredible sighting of moose mom, twin calves captured at Voyageurs National Park

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (9/24/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (9/24/22)
Streamgirls
Streamgirls Event Inspires Girls To Go Into STEM
Alzheimer's walk
Walk to End Alzheimer's
People display flowers of varying colors to represent how Alzheimer's has impacted them
Hundreds attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at UW Eau Claire