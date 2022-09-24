Search for suspect in Rice Lake robbery

(KTTC)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officers in Barron County are looking for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Rice Lake Police Department, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23 at Jacobson’s Ace Hardware Store on S. Main Street.

According to information from the police department, a male entered the store wearing a long dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, blue under shirt, a red, white and blue hat, and an American flag face mask.

The male told the employee to go to the register. The employee didn’t see a gun, but the suspect had an object in his jacket pocket that could’ve been a gun as the suspect is said to have motioned it like it was one.

The only other description available is that the male had a deep voice. Approximately $756 was taken from the safe. The suspect left the hardware store on foot. A jacket and hat were later recovered. It’s unknown if the suspect had a vehicle.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Bohl at 715-296-3826 or the Barron County Dispatch Center at 715-537-3106.

