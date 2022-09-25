1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53

The driver was involved in a crash in Chippewa County and fled to Eau Claire County early Sunday morning.
Altoona Police arrested a driver for OWI on Sept. 25, 2022 after driving the wrong way on...
Altoona Police arrested a driver for OWI on Sept. 25, 2022 after driving the wrong way on Highway 53.(Altoona Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody for suspected OWI after police say they fled the scene of a crash in Chippewa County and drove the wrong way on the highway.

According to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department, the driver caused a lane closure on Highway 53 at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona.

The driver was involved in a crash in Chippewa County, where law enforcement was trying to catch up with the vehicle. Altoona Police used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle, although police said that the measure was ineffective because the vehicle had no driver’s side tires. Highway 53 was closed while the driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI and the vehicle was towed away.

No one was hurt in the crash or the vehicle pursuit.

